Patna: After Arwal, another case of mismanagement in vaccination against Covid-19 came to light in Bihar. Now, a Primary Health Centre of Navhatta block in Saharsa district, gave first dose of Covid vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, actress Rakhi Sawant, actor Ranbir Kapoor, singer Ranu Mandal, SP Lipi Singh and other prominent personalities.

According to an official, the entry of these prominent persons was made in the data of the health department October 24. The phone numbers are also mentioned alongside their names. All phone numbers are fake.

When contacted, Dr Awadhesh Kumar, civil surgeon, said that the matter is under investigation. The department has not received any complaint so far.

Earlier in the first week of December, similar mismanagement came to light at a health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district. It gave first dose of corona vaccine to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and actress Priyanka Chopra.