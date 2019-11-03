Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant, who was recently in the news for marrying UK-based businessman, is again grabbing all attention after she shared pictures of her swanky home in UK. She has been making the most of her newly-married life.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, “My house I am a princess of my husband heart and my house.” Sadly, Rakhi got brutally trolled for such video. Some social media users claimed that the video is taken from a hotel, the others are convinced that the video was originally taken on Tik Tok.

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for her wedding with an NRI from the United Kingdom. During an interaction with an online portal, Rakhi said, “Main darr gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today.” She also said, “I am with my husband, Riteish. It’s my Grihapravesh. It was done with all the traditions. We have bought a new house in London. I am learning to cook as well.” Pictures from her honeymoon and first Karva Chauth had also gone viral on the internet.