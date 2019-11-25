Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant is also known as ‘controversy queen’ in the world of Hindi cinema. She often finds herself involved in some controversy or the other from time to time, so much so that fans are rarely surprised.

So on the occasion of her birthday, let us learn some important facts about her.

Rakhi has carved herself her own stature in Hindi cinema. She is a great dancer and loves to face the camera. Hindi film’s famous item girl Rakhi started her career with the film Agnichakr and has given many hit item songs.

Rakhi has been working in the film industry for many years, but hardly anyone knows her real identity. Rakhi’s real name is Neeru Bheda. She changed her name because it was not easy for her to get work in films.

Rakhi has been passionate about dancing since childhood, but girls were not allowed to dance in her family. She once revealed that her maternal uncle used to beat her whenever she used to practice dance.

The actress has often revealed her struggles in interviews. She once said that whenever she used to approach producers or directors with her photos, they used to try and lock her inside the room, but somehow she used to escape.

Talking about her early life, a teary-eyed Rakhi had once said that they were so financially backward that at times they used to feed on the leftover food of their neighbours.

She opened up about the struggles that she faced to get a breakthrough in the industry after running away from her home. She had said that she was very young and innocent when she started looking for work in the industry.