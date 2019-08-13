Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant reportedly married her NRI boyfriend Ritesh in a secret ceremony in Mumbai. Meanwhile, her secret wedding has shocked her ex-beau Deepak Kalal who slammed her and demanded Rs 4 crore.

Deepak Kalal took to his Instagram to share a video where he revealed that he had given Rakhi Sawant Rs 4 crore and now he wants it back within four days. This has infuriated Rakhi, who in her reply lashed out at Kalal through an Instagram video.

Rakhi claimed that she will teach a lesson to Kalal for demeaning her relationship with her hubby. Have a look at the video below:

Talking about her husband, Rakhi Sawant had stated, “His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband.”