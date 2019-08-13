The brother-sister relationship is one of the most unique and valuable relationships in this world. There may be arguments and bitter fights between a brother and a sister, but then there is also that special bond which they can only feel.

These points elaborate how special the brother-sister bonding is, something which the parents also may not understand.

No third party allowed in brother-sister fights: No matter how much they fight among themselves, if any outsider interferes, they will forget their differences and try and corner the third person.

Each other’s piggy bank: Both are dependent on each other for money. They may have arguments and fights, but the moment one is short of cash, he/she will turn to the other. They are each other’s piggy banks.

United they stand against all allegations: Try and complain to parents about any untoward incident which may have happened in school or any other place. Both the brother and sister will jointly defend one another. They become support systems for one another.

Trading on each other’s secrets: Both will desperately try to gain knowledge about each other’s secrets, especially their love interests. The moment, the truth is out of the bag, blackmailing of sorts starts.