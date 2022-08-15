Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan has earned Rs 28 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres August 11.

Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, one of the production houses behind Raksha Bandhan, shared the box office figures on its official Twitter page.

According to a poster shared by the banner, the film collected Rs 28.16 crore in four days at the India box office.

“Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now,” read the caption of the tweet.

Raksha Bandhan follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married.

The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar’s sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.