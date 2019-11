Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is excited about her upcoming cross-border romantic-comedy. She has revealed shooting for the yet-untitled film will start later this month.

“The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belongs to India and Pakistan, so it’s a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com,” Rakul Preet Singh said about the film, which sees her team up with Arjun Kapoor for the first time.

“We have already kick-started reading sessions for the film. We will start shooting in November after the release of Marjaavaan. I hope it is going to be fun experience,” said the actress, while interacting with the media at a promotional event here Thursday.

The film will be directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan’s ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

“Shooting of Indian 2 is going on well. (Director) Shankar sir takes a lot of time for his films and it is a 2021 release,” informed Rakul.

