Mumbai: Hindi film couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who will exchange wedding vows today, had a stellar sangeet ceremony. The sangeet was hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is close to Jackky’s family, and actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been getting a lot of positive response of late for her latest release Bhakshak.

The guests at the ceremony also paid tribute to the actor-producer duo of David Dhawan, and Jackky’s father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. David’s son Varun also danced to ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ from Coolie No 1 at the sangeet.

Coolie No 1 was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The film was rebooted in 2020 with the same title, and was released on OTT during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing act was put up by Rakul and Jackky who performed on the song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky are set to have two wedding ceremonies on Wednesday. The first will be a Sikh wedding ceremony of Anand Karaj, and the second will be a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky’s cultures. The couple will have the traditional pheras after 3:30 p.m. at ITC Grand in South Goa.