Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh Tuesday shared her latest mantra in life with fans on social media. She believes that strong is the new sexy.

Rakul has posted a new workout video from the gym on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing squats with the help of a dumbbell.

“Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats @smackji l#burn #strongisthenewsexy#fitnessenthusiast,” she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama MayDay. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after De De Pyaar De.

She will begin the shoot of MayDay mid-December in Hyderabad.