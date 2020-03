Mumbai: A snapshot of Arun Govil watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the veteran actor who played Ram in the popular 1980s serial, is seen catching up the show all over again at home.

While Ramayan is being re-telecast on ‘Doordarshan’ along with several other popular serials of that era – like Mahabharat, Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus – the audience is having a rush of nostalgia, as these shows dominated in the Doordarshan era of Indian television.

Talking about why it is important to watch the 1980s tele-epic once again, Govil had recently said, “The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be…has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can’t go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time.”

Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which was aired during 1987-1988. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar.

The show also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

