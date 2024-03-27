Mumbai: Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for Rangasthalam, RRR, Magadheera and others, is celebrating his birthday Wednesday. As he gears up for his upcoming projects RC 16 and RC 17, he sought blessings at Tirupati temple.

The RRR star, who turned 39, was accompanied by his family to the temple. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a beige-coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. The actor’s wife, Upasana wore a pink saree.

Talking about his films, RC 16 is helmed by National award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. The film features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

RC 17 reunites Ram and Sukumar of Pushpa fame. The two had earlier worked in the Telugu super hit Rangasthalam. He also has the upcoming film Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline. The team recently dropped the first song from the film, Jaragandi.