Ayodhya: The Ram Lalla idol here was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed on the site, allotted for it by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in November.

After the idol was placed, the chief minister offered special prayers in the presence of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai.

Adityanath in his personal capacity also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple.

The local administration did not allow people to gather on the occasion as a lockdown has been imposed across the country to check the spread of the coronavirus.

A few senior leaders of RSS and VHP were present on the occasion.

PTI