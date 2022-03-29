Jajpur: The Ramco Cement Factory here has caused serious air, water and soil pollution in Raghunathpur, Jogarada, Guarang and Muraripur under Thanual panchayat of Dharmashala block.

The pollution crossing all the limits has pushed the lives of the local residents into misery. The pollution caused by the cement factory has assumed serious proportions and become a growing menace, local intellectuals rued.

Transport of raw materials like gypsum dusts has caused deterioration in the ambient air quality.

Besides, hundreds of machines are being engaged in loading and unloading of raw materials which further add to the pollution.

The Tamil Nadu-based cement firm was established here October 28, 2017 under various terms and conditions by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). The firm has established its plant on a 100-acre land at a cost of Rs 440 crore without entering into any agreement with the local residents. Land was acquired at throwaway prices, it was alleged. The acquired area includes farmlands, temple lands, a cremation ground, pasturelands and water bodies.

The company is alleged to have acquired the lands of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people without conducting any public hearing and in complete violation of Odisha Land Reforms Act.

While, the locals here had hoped for employment opportunities, they are instead haunted by pollution caused by the company.

“Villagers are affected by unwanted diseases due to the pollution. The grinding unit has hit more than 10,000 people of five villagers. The cement unit has been openly violating norms,” locals Jaydev Naik and Satyabrata Rout of Muraripur village and Tuna Barik of Guarang village complained.

“Instead of enjoying the benefits of industrialisation, we are forced to live a life of seclusion and put the lives of our children in danger. Hundreds of villagers suffer from diseases like chronic cough. So, we appeal Jajpur district administration to take away our villages and farmlands, but shift us to some other place,” pleaded a local.

SPCB Kalinganagar Regional Officer Pramod Kumar Behera said, “We haven’t received any complaints so far. However, we will look into the matter and take necessary steps.”