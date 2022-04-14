Jajpur: Adjudicating a case related to pollution by Ramco cement plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur district, the sub-divisional magistrate-cum-sub-collector had served a notice on the plant authorities to depose before it April 12 and submit documents pertaining to pollution and a patch of land. The court had issued a notice March 28.

The court notice has drawn applause from various quarters.

However, the plant authorities did not depose before the court, alleged complainant Hemanta Kumar Padhi.

Locals alleged that Ramco cement is not caring a fig for environmental safety and even for the court notice. Toxic fumes and dusts emanating from the plant are polluting the environment.

Some locals including Satyabrata Rout, Jaydev Nayak, Hemanta Kumar Padhi and Kunja Behera had earlier approached some local leaders about the environmental pollution caused by Ramco plant, but to no avail.

They had moved the sub-divisional court over the pollution issue March 24.

Sub-divisional magistrate and sub-collector Sarat Chandra Mohapatra had investigated the matter and admitted that peace is being disturbed by operation of the plant.

The sub-collector had directed the managing director of Ramco and its public relations officer to appear before it along with necessary documents April 12. It was alleged that Ramco officials did not appear before the court.

When asked about it, the sub-collector made a surprising reply. He said, “Many cases are coming to the court, I fail to remember the particular case related to Ramco cement.”