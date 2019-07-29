Agartala: Former Union Minister and seven-time Lok Sabha Member from Chhattisgarh Ramesh Bais, here Monday, took over as the 18th Governor of Tripura, succeeding Kaptan Singh Solanki.

The 72-year-old Bais was sworn in by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol at the old Raj Bhavan. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of several political parties, besides army and police officers attended the event.

However, the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders, including former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, kept away from the ceremony. “With the help of the central government, I would do my best for the development of Tripura,” the new governor told the media after assuming the office.