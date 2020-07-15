Angul: Despite the expiry of auction term of a government-owned stone quarry located close to this town, the mining mafia is still withdrawing minerals from the quarry illegally.

Sources said that about 30 to 40 truckloads of minerals are being smuggled every night to other areas in and outside the district. Owing to this illegal activity, the Odisha government is losing a huge amount of revenues.

According to reports, the quarry was auctioned for the last time in 2016, the term of which should have expired in 2021. However, the term was reduced by one year (which ended March 31 this year).

As per government norms, no blasting can be carried out at stone quarries and concrete metal chips cannot be sold outside. But that is happening in this quarry. Strangely the revenue Inspector has not reported the matter to higher officials of the department, it has been learnt.

Denizens of the town and local intelligentsia have demanded an inquiry to find out the persons involved behind such illegal activities.

Reacting to this, Angul Sub-Collector Basudev Satapathy said, “Investigation will be conducted soon to find out as to why mining activities are going on after expiry of term. Stringent actions will be taken against wrongdoers accordingly if found guilty”.

PNN