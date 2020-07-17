Mumbai: The famous Kashmiri model and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike Junaid Shah has passed away following cardiac arrest at his home in Srinagar Ellahi Bagh, reports said.

A popular model Junaid was known for his similarities with Hindi film star Ranbir Kapoor. He had taken social media by storm with his pictures resembling the Rockstar actor. According to a latest report in JandK headlines, Junaid Shah has passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Kashmir Lookalike Junaid Shah Dies Of Cardiac Arrest. pic.twitter.com/YXD4iJXLvU — JandK Headlines (@jandkheadlines) July 17, 2020

Junaid was quite famous as Ranbir Kapoor’s lookalike. Due to this, the number of his followers on social media was also very high. Junaid also followed the style of Ranbir. He was known for his good looks and dressing style like Ranbir Kapoor. Leave aside his fans, even Ranbir Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor had once praised Junaid on social media.

In 2015, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a picture collage of his son Ranbir Kapoor and Junaid Shah on his official Twitter account in which he praised Junaid Shah. Rishi Kapoor wrote in his tweet, “OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

According to media reports, in 2007, when Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with the film Saawariya, Junaid used to study in college. After this film, people started calling Junaid a lookalike of Ranbir. Junaid did his MBA from Kashmir University. After that he started modeling.

He was a well known face in the modeling industry. He has walked the ramp for many popular designers and had carved a niche for himself in the modeling industry. The news of his death has taken aback his fans.

The lockdown period has been a bad phase for the film and modeling industry as many celebrities and models have lost their lives during this phase. While many are in depression due to lack of work, many have even committed suicides.

Even TikTok stars have ended their lives due to depression and other reasons during this lockdown. Life has been tough for everyone during this lockdown.

May his soul rest in peace!!!