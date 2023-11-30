Mumbai: It’s official. Hindi film actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are now man and wife after the two tied the nuptial knot at Imphal Wednesday.

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. Ahead of the wedding, Randeep had expressed his excitement about getting married in Laishram’s Meitei traditions.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort. Randeep performed the rituals wearing a white kurta-pyjama as his wife Lin looked dazzling pretty in a white and pink saree paired with a black blouse. She completed her look with gorgeous gold jewellery.

Randeep and Lin have been in a relationship for a long time. Lin has been a part of films such as Mary Kom, Rangoon, and recently Jaane Jaan.

Randeep was last seen in Sergeant. His upcoming film is Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin had announced their marriage on Instagram, saying, “Taking a leaf out of the Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends.

“As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful.”

Randeep had also shared that a reception will take place at a later date in Mumbai.