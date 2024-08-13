Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukerji launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary filmmaker Late Yash Chopra at the Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

Rani said she is honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House.

“This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF’s rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema,” said Rani.

The actress said that the IFFM has been a catalyst for bringing India and Australia closer to each other by championing cultural and creative ties for 15 years now.

She said: “I’m proud to see the festival grow from strength to strength year on year and act as a bridge connecting the best creative minds of India and Australia.”

The event was in tandem with the keynote speeches delivered by Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the Parliament in Canberra.

Late Yash Chopra’s stamp was launched in memory honouring his iconic cinematic legacy, his monumental contributions to Indian cinema, and his impact in making Hindi cinema a global pop culture movement.

Yash Chopra was also the first patron of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The event took place August 13 ahead of the 15th annual festival, which is slated to commence from August 15.

The event of the unveiling of the stamp was attended by dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers. Karan Johar, who delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Australian Parliament, was also in attendance at this event.

“This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the Late Yash ji’s stamp. His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come,” said Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange.

Lange added that it is an absolute honour to have Rani on this special landmark day to honour his legacy.

The Festival Director added: “This is an iconic moment for us because Yash Ji was our first festival patron and a huge support system. The launch of his stamp is us dedicating the 15th year to him with this commemorative stamp.”

The festival will take place across Melbourne between 15-25 August.