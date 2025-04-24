Bhubaneswar: Ranjit Patra has been re-appointed as president of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said in a statement Thursday.

Along with Patra, the party has appointed Krushna Chandra Mohanty and Ganesh Kumar Saho as state working presidents and Rukmani Mangaraj and Narayan Bari as vice presidents of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar Sahu has been appointed as state legal cell chairman. The youth Congress president has also named 28 general secretaries and nine state secretaries in its team.

“I am confident that all the newly appointed members will work with dedication towards strengthening the Congress party as well as the Youth Congress, under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji,” Uday said in the press statement.

In December 2023, Patra was appointed as state president of IYC for the first time.

PTI