Mumbai: Hindi film star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of a young girl channelising the character of Leela, played by actress Deepika Padukone, from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.

In a short clip from Moj, a young girl sporting a lehenga choli, lip-syncing Deepika’s look from film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some iconic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer, who played the leading role Ram in the Bhansali’s directorial, wrote: “Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!”

Tagging his Deepika, added: “Check out this mini version of you!” while praising the young talent. “Love the expressions!” he wrote dubbing the girl ‘choti Deepika’.

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela was released in 2013. The video features young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde.