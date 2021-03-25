Mumbai: Hindi film livewire Ranveer Singh has shared a photograph oozing of positivity on social media as he is seen smiling ear-to-ear.

Ranveer posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a black cardigan. He is seen sitting and has a big smile on his face.

For the caption, Ranveer dropped laughing emoji. The photograph currently has 506K likes on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The actor is gearing up for the release of 83, which was pushed back due to the global outbreak of Covid last year. The film is about India’s big win at the 1983 World Cup.

He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.