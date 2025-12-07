New Delhi: Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has earned Rs 60 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of “Uri: The Surgical Strike” fame, the film released in theatres Friday.

It also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi alongside Singh.

Dhurandhar has collected Rs 28 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release and went on to earn Rs 32 crore nett at the box office Saturday, according to the trade tracking website Sacnilk.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.