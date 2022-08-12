Mumbai: Police have asked actor Ranveer Singh to appear for questioning later this month at the Chembur station here in connection with the nude pictures he shared on social media. A Mumbai police team had gone to the residence of Ranveer Singh to serve the notice asking him to appear before them August 22. The case was registered on a complaint filed by a city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The NGO had alleged that Ranveer had hurt the sentiments of women in general. He had insulted their modesty by posting his nude photographs on social media platforms.

Late last month, the actor’s viral photo series for ‘Paper’ magazine sent the internet into a tizzy. The photoshoot was a tribute to 1970s pop icon Burt Reynolds who also went nude in the 1972 shoot for ‘Cosmopolitan’ magazine.

“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t,” the actor told ‘Paper’ magazine.

As far as work is concerned, Ranveer will start working in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.