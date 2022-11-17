Mumbai: Hindu film star Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the Etoile d’Or (Golden Star) Award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, shared an update with regards to his next movie Cirkus, which sees him joining forces with director Rohit Shetty once again after Simmba and Sooryavanshi (which saw him playing an extended cameo).

The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with Shetty from the sets of Cirkus. The two were seen sharing a light moment with actor Varun ‘Choocha’ Sharma and members of the crew in a retro set up with colourful cars, a signature of Shetty, all around. Rohit, true to his role of the director in the film, can be seen sitting on the grass with a walkie talkie tucked into his pocket.

Ranveer also hinted in his caption that the ‘master of mass blockbusters’ (Shetty) has some promotional ‘master plans’ up his sleeve.

Ranveer captioned the picture: “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @fukravarun #CirkusThisChristmas.”

Cirkus also features an ensemble of the comedy stars of Hindi cinema including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, both of whom have worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the Golmaal comic verse.

The industry is banking on Ranveer’s Cirkus and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan to bring audiences back to theatres.