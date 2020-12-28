Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh Monday celebrated the second anniversary of his action-packed film Simmba, and thanked its director Rohit Shetty for giving him an everlasting and cherished film.

“AAYA POLICE !!! Two years of my first foray into hardcore commercial cinema with the Undisputed KING of the Box-office, one & only BOSSMAN @itsrohitshetty. Ek hi toh hai!” Ranveer posted on Instagram.

“Thank you Boss for embracing me into your Team, teaching me the ropes, and giving me an everlasting and cherished film that I am most proud of ! #love #gratitude #2YearsOfSimmba,” he shared along with a video made of scenes from the 2018 film that saw him donning khaki for his cop role.

The film also starred Sara Ali Khan. The high point of Simmba was its crossover action drama. It had actor Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba (Ranveer) in his Singham avatar, and also introduced actor Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Now, Shetty has his own cop universe, with Sooryavanshi slated to release next year.

Ranveer collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic leterary composition that has already been adapted in Hindi film as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).