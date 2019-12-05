Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law-and-order situation in the state Thursday after a rape survivor was allegedly set on fire in Unnao by five men.

“Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda,” she said in a tweet.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a news report of the incident, wherein the rape survivor from Unnao was allegedly set ablaze early Thursday morning by five men.

In another tweet, she said, “Hurt by the news of health of the Unnao victim. Pray to God that the victim gains health soon.”

“The BJP government’s statement of yesterday was that all is well in UP. Today another statement has come. But it is the responsibility of the CM and UP government to issue false statements and false propaganda,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also trained his guns on the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the sorry state of affairs, saying a jungle raj was prevailing in the state.

“It is strange that even after such heinous cases, the BJP government is patting its back. The accused, who were in jail, come out and commit another crime. No one is safe in the state,” he said, adding that the Congress was standing firmly with the victims of such incidents and would fight for them from the House to the streets.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed shock after a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh was set ablaze by five men, and asked the Centre to take immediate cognisance of the incident.

Pawar also alleged that the incident would not have occurred if the culprits were prosecuted “in time”.

“Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battling for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn’t have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognizance,” Pawar tweeted.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the incident took place a few days after the brutal rape and killing of a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad, and asked if the country failed its women and society.

“It is about time the government takes immediate measures towards women safety. To stop crime against women, the government must punish the perpetrators immediately to send a strong message to society. #Unnao #Justice,” Patel said on the micro-blogging site.

The rape suurvivor from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early Thursday morning by five men, including one who was an accused in the crime, police said.

The incident occurred at Sindupur village under Bihar police station area. The victim has been shifted to a government hospital in Lucknow where she is battling for life with 90 per cent burns, the police said.

The woman has named five persons and all of them have been arrested. The woman was allegedly raped in December last year and the accused were later granted bail, the police said.

