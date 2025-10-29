A woman from Bengaluru has shared a shocking experience on social media, alleging that a Rapido auto driver threatened and abused her. According to her, she had requested the driver to wait for two minutes so she could find her keys. However, when she returned, the driver allegedly became furious and demanded money, saying in a threatening tone, “I’ll see how you go.” Terrified, the woman gave him Rs 20 and later shared her ordeal on social media.

The incident, which took place right outside the woman’s home, has sparked serious concerns about the safety of app-based auto services. In her post, she also criticised Rapido, saying that the company’s late-night calls after a ride could endanger passengers. Expressing deep concern over women’s safety in Bengaluru, she demanded strict action from the authorities. Her post quickly went viral, igniting debate online about the accountability of drivers and app-based platforms.

Following the viral post, the Bengaluru City Police promptly responded on X (formerly Twitter), asking the woman to share her contact details and location through direct message for investigation. The incident once again underscores that passenger safety remains a major challenge in the city. Many social media users pointed out that the lack of accountability between drivers and ride-sharing companies contributes to such incidents. They urged that these companies must thoroughly vet and train their drivers before allowing them to operate.

who runs your mafia business? Because this driver just harassed me for waiting for 3 mins and he has the audacity to say “dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho”. I booked an auto. I ask him to wait for 2 mins because I was finding the keys. I come down. This certain… pic.twitter.com/unRA0QZXZh — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025

Netizens reacted strongly to the incident, noting that hearing threatening words like “I’ll see” outside one’s own home can be deeply unsettling. One user commented, “Rapido and other apps should train drivers first, not after complaints.” Another remarked that auto drivers in Bengaluru have become increasingly aggressive over the past few years. Yet another user wrote, “Rapido drivers have become so rude now, I deleted the app.” The incident has not only fueled widespread discussion on social media but has also intensified public concern about passenger safety in Bengaluru.