A viral video is making rounds online — and it’s got everyone talking. The short clip shows a deliveryman arguing with a customer over a return pickup that didn’t quite go as planned.

In the trending clip, the deliveryman claims that the customer was trying to return “used” jeans and shoes. The customer, standing a few feet away, insists they received the “wrong products” and were just trying to send them back.

What happens next has left the internet divided. The delivery guy, visibly frustrated, drops the jeans and shoes on the ground and walks away. The video ends there — but the debate didn’t.

Here’s the viral video:

Delivery Guy Catches Customer Trying to Return used Products, Refuses to take them back! pic.twitter.com/WMQC1UnB1v — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 29, 2025

The clip is captioned, “Delivery Guy Catches Customer Trying to Return Used Products, Refuses to Take Them Back!” It’s unclear which e-commerce platform the order was from, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from taking sides.

One user commented, “What if the customer genuinely received used items?” Another questioned, “Is the delivery boy even authorised to decide if a product is used?”

Others, however, backed the delivery guy. “Good job by the delivery partner,” one user wrote, while another added, “There are many people who wear clothes once and then return them — this needed to be exposed.”

The viral video has now turned into a mini social media courtroom, with users arguing over who’s right — the customer or the deliveryman. While the truth remains unclear, one thing’s certain: this clip has sparked yet another big debate on online shopping ethics.

PNN