Paradip: Three rare fish of a kind were caught by local fishermen at Balipat in Attharbanki here.

While the fish belongs to the deep sea, its catching is said to be a chance encounter.

The fish locally called ‘Panikua’ or ‘Kau’ has a pointed mouth just like a crane’s beak.

While one fish weighed more than 160 kg, the other two weighed 60 kg and 40 kg respectively.

The news spread like wildfire and soon crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the rare fish. This was the first time that such a fish was caught here. The fish was sent off to Kerala where it is said to have a high demand.