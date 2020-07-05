Bhubaneswar: The O&G Department of Apollo Hospitals here has added another feather to its cap by performing a rare gynaecological surgery and saving the lives of both mother and the baby. A healthy baby was delivered from a patient with issues of rare urogenital & congenital abnormalities.

The 30-year old patient came to OPD with continuous vaginal bleeding with severe pain abdomen. After all investigations, USG abdomen and pelvis was found that the young lady is suffering from Ohvira Syndrome. “Since they have already consulted many surgeons in Odisha, they asked me for diagnostic laparoscopic surgery, but I denied, said Dr Sarojini Joshi, Sr consultant of O&G at Apollo Hospitals.

First operation was done in Apollo Hospitals by excision of the vaginal septum and drainage of 500 ml of blood with clots. Then the vaginoplasty was done by Dr Laxmikant Mishra, Sr consultant plastic & reconstructive surgery. The patient was given three months of healing period with normal menstruation with close observation. Counselling and ovulation induction was given after which she conceived in the first month.

The first USG was normal at eight weeks of gestation. But there was the appearance of a fibroid in the same gravid uterus which was the added challenge. Then all the prenatal assessment was done within 20 weeks and a tumour was found growing. Pregnancy was continuing with close vigilance. The patient was booked for LSCS on 38+ gestations but she was admitted with labor pain and rupture of membrane one day earlier in an emergency, said Dr Joshi.

After initial measures, LSCS was done and a term live male baby was born. Myomectomy was not considered in the same sitting, added Dr. Joshi.

It is a rare case where a baby with a big uterine fibroid in HWWS (Herlyn Werner Wunderlich Syndrome) was delivered without any complication to both mother and baby in spite of so many challenges. Dr Bikash Agarwal, sr radiologist, Dr Sipra Lenka, sr registrar O&G and Dr Debabrat Dash, sr anaesthesiologist of Apollo Hospitals assisted Dr Joshi in this case.