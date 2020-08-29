Bhubaneswar: In what is sad news for wildlife lovers, a rare species of yellow Anaconda died Friday afternoon at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

Last year, two Anacondas had died at the wildlife habitat. With the death of this reptile, only five Anacondas are left, the zoo authorities informed. The cause of death of this giant snake can be ascertained after postmortem, Nandankanan officials added.

Also read: Female hippopotamus dies in Nandankanan Zoological Park

Notably, eight Anacondas were brought to Nandankanan Zoological Park from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology Chennai October 22, 2019. The first Anaconda death here was reported November 28, 2019. The zoo lost its second Anaconda just after two days November 30.

Nandankanan Zoological Park is a 437-hectare (1,080-acre) zoo and botanical garden in Odisha, India. Established in 1960, it was opened to the public in 1979 and became the first zoo in India to join World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) in 2009.

PNN