Mumbai: Actress Rashami Desai has raised her voice against atrocities on Hindu girls in Bangladesh, after they were reportedly attacked, since the resignation of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina August 5.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashami re-shared a video, posted by a news website, which shows a Hindu girl being attacked by a group of people, and later she was thrown into a pond.

Rashami wrote in the caption: “Why humans are trying to become God or demon. Jabke there lot to face in life. Karma comes back”, followed by several broken heart emojis.

Horrendous acts of violence have been reported against the Hindu community in Bangladesh since August 5. The Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in the country, said that Hindu families have faced violence and vandalism at as many as 278 locations across 48 districts of the nation since August 5.

The alliance leaders had said that Hindus of Bangladesh are living in fear and are even being threatened to leave the country.

Meanwhile, hailing from Assam, Rashami began her acting career in 2002 with an Assamese-language film titled ‘Kanyadaan’. She made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the romantic mystery ‘Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon.

The 38-year-old actress has also featured in Bhojpuri films like ‘Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar’, ‘Sohagan Bana Da Sajana Hamaar’, ‘Nadiya Ke Teer’, ‘Gazab Bhail Rama’, and ‘Kangna Khanke Piya Ke Angna’ among many others.

She made her television debut in 2006 with the mythological drama series ‘Ravan’, in which she essayed the role of Queen Mandodari. She got her first break in TV in 2008 when she played the dual role in ‘Pari Hoon Main’.

Rashami was also the winner of the reality show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha 2’, and later on she participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’, ‘Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6’, ‘Nach Baliye 7’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’, and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

She was last featured in the show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull’, and the movie ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’.

IANS