New Delhi: Actress Rasika Dugal has opened up on her favourite holiday destination, and it is Ooty, Coonoor and the Nilgiris.

For the food holiday, the ‘Mirzapur‘ fame actress suggested Delhi, Chandigarh, and Amritsar.

Talking to IANS, on the sidelines of the Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 (CIFF), Rasika said it’s difficult to pick one favourite holiday destination.

“Mostly I love the hills. In India, Ooty, Coonoor is one of my favourite places. I have shot a lot in Coonoor. I have shot two seasons of ‘Out of Love’, and one season of ‘Adhura‘,” she said.

The actress shared: “I am totally in love with the Nilgiris. It’s very very beautiful. Agar aapko sukoon chahiye, then Nilgiris is a very good place to be.”

Rasika further suggested: “If you want to go on a food holiday, I would say in winter Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar.”

“Out of India, I have really enjoyed Italy. Rome is one of my favourite cities, there is so much history, good food,” shared the ‘Delhi Crime’ actress.

The 39-year-old actress is deeply in love with the hills.

“In Ladakh, I have done trekking, and it’s absolutely beautiful. The beauty of Kashmir and Ladakh is unmatchable,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika is gearing up for the release of ‘Mirzapur‘ season 3.

The action crime thriller series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles.

IANS