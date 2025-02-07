Late Ratan Tata, a stalwart of the Tata Group, has once again made headlines with the revelation of his will. One name mentioned in the will has shocked the business world: Mohini Mohan Dutta, a businessman from Jamshedpur.

Media reports suggest that Dutta is set to receive a staggering sum of Rs 500 crore.

Now in his 80s, Dutta first met Ratan Tata in the 1960s at the Dealers’ Hotel. At that time, Tata was a 24-year-old man who had just started carving out his place within the Tata empire.

Following Ratan Tata’s death in October 2024, Dutta recalled their first meeting, saying, “We met for the first time at the Dealers’ Hostel in Jamshedpur. Ratan Tata was only 24 years old then. He helped build me up.”

This early connection blossomed into a lifelong and meaningful relationship for both Ratan Tata and Mohini Mohan Dutta.

Dutta began his career with the Taj Group before founding his own venture, Stallion Travel Agency. In 2013, it merged with Taj Services, a division of the Taj Group of Hotels, with Dutta holding an 80% stake in the business and the remaining stake held by Tata Industries. The agency was later merged with Taj’s travel division, which was subsequently acquired by Tata Capital. Eventually, it was sold to Thomas Cook (India) and is now operating as TC Travel Services, with Dutta remaining as a director. He also holds shares in various Tata Group companies, including the soon-to-be-listed Tata Capital.