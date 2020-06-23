Puri: The COVID-19 tests of 1143 servitors were undertaken Monday as per the instructions of the Supreme Court. Out of the 1143 servitors tested, one has tested positive. The servitor who tested positive has been shifted to a Covid hospital before the beginning of the Rath Yatra rituals according to the Puri district administration. The area has been contained and contact tracing is already underway.

The Supreme Court Monday said that the annual Puri Rath Yatra can be conducted but with certain riders. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde passed the order.

Following the top court’s order, the Odisha government imposed a complete shutdown in Puri district from 9.00pm Monday till 2.00pm on Wednesday to hold the Rath Yatra without devotees by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

CM Naveen Patnaik had earlier asserted that the government and the temple administration are fully prepared to hold the Rath Yatra Tuesday and had made an appeal to to strike a balance between rituals and public health via a video message.

PNN