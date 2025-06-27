The sacred seaside town of Puri is brimming with devotion and anticipation as the grand Rath Yatra 2025 begins today. In a spectacular tradition that dates back centuries, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra will embark on their annual journey from Srimandir to Gundicha Temple in majestic wooden chariots. From the rhythmic beats of ghanta-nadis to the chants of ‘Jay Jagannath’, the air in Puri is charged with spiritual fervour and festive energy.

Pahandi begins

Pahandi rituals of the three deities and Lord Sudarshan began at 9:30am after Mangalarpana. The Holy Trinity is being taken to their chariots in Dhadi Pahandi.

Complete schedule of rituals for Ratha Yatra 2025

The following is the detailed schedule of rituals that will be observed today on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra in Puri.

Mangala Alati – 6:00 AM

Mailam – 6:10 AM

Tadapalagi – 6:30 AM

Rosha Homa – 6:30 AM

Abakasha – 7:00 AM

Surya Puja – 7:10 AM

Dwarapala Puja – 7:30 AM

Besha Sesha – By 7:30 AM

Gopala Ballava and Sakala Dhupa (Khechudi Bhoga) – 8:00 to 9:00 AM

Rath Pratishtha – 9:00 AM

Mangalarpana – 9:15 AM

Pahandi – Begins at 9:30 AM and is expected to conclude by 12:30 PM

Sri Sri Madan Mohan, Sri Sri Ram, and Sri Sri Krishna Bije – Between 12:30 to 1:00 PM

Chita Lagi – 1:30 to 2:00 PM

Besha Sesha – 1:30 to 2:30 PM

Chhera Panhara by the Gajapati King – 2:30 to 3:30 PM

Charamala Phita, Ghoda and Sarathi Lagiba (Dismantling of ladder, fixing of horses and charioteer) – 4:00 PM

Rathtana (Chariot Pulling) – Scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM

Once the chariots begin rolling, the remaining rituals will be performed on the respective chariots.

Devotees throng Grand Road, Puri

Lakhs of devotees have thronged Puri for Lord Jagannath’s annual Ratha Yatra Friday, for which the Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements, officials said.

About one lakh people have reached Puri by Thursday evening, and the number has increased manifold this morning, police sources said.

Puri under tight vigil

The town is heavily fortified with the deployment of approximately 10,000 security personnel, including eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania said that for the first time, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been opened in Puri to monitor the entire festival from close quarters.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras have been installed across Puri and on the roads to Konark, 35 km away and famous for the 13th-century Sun Temple, for surveillance.

Besides, the DGP said that the National Security Guard (NSG) snipers will take positions on rooftops along Grand Road in front of the temple.