Puri: When millions of Jagannath devotees are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on the conduct of this year’s Rath Yatra, the three main servitors of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached the ‘Rath Khala’ with three ‘Agyanmala’ from the deities.

After ‘Sakala Dhoopa’ the servitors brought the ‘Agyanmalas’ for the three chariots at 11:15 am.

First the servitor of Lord Balabhadra brought the ‘Agyanmala ‘for the Lord’s chariot Taladhwaja then Lord Jagannath’s servitor followed suit by bringing the ‘Agyanmala’ for his chariot Nandighosa. And finally, the servitor of Devi Subhadra brought the ‘Agyanmala’ for the goddess’s chariot Devadalana.

It is observed that many devotees are praying at ‘Singhadwara’ of Lord Jagannath for the conduct of this year’s Rath Yatra.

On the other hand, temple managing committee members said Monday that the rituals in the 12th-century shrine may get disrupted if the chariots of the Holy Trinity are not pulled after the customary ‘Agyanmala’ ritual.

With just a day left for Rath Yatra, Rama Chandra Das Mohapatra (member of managing committee) said the chariots will have to be pulled to ‘Singhadwara’ of the temple so that they can be readied for the commencement of the festival, but if the government does not give its consent for the pulling of chariots, further rituals of the Lords may not proceed as usual.

PNN