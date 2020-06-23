Puri: The chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra reached Gundicha temple Tuesday at 3:52pm, 4:11pm and 5:10pm respectively.

The chariots will remain stationed there. Security arrangements have been beefed up to avoid public congregation. That said, social distancing norms have clearly gone for a toss among the servitors and security personnel.

Earlier in the day, the well-decorated grand chariots were pulled by hundreds of servitors and security personnel from Srimandir amid a curfew in the town owing to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since morning, there have been frenzied activities in the temple as intricate rituals were being performed. Mangal Alati was performed at 3am. The rituals that followed were Tadaplagi, Dwarpala Puja, Besha Sesha, Rath Prathishtha and Mangalarpana.

The ‘pahandi’ of the deities began around 8:00 am. In a rhythmic style, the deities moved forward step by step to the accompaniment of beating of ‘ghantas’ and ‘kahalis’ and blowing of conch shells. The trinity along with Lord Sudarshan proceeded majestically in ‘Dhadi Pahandi ‘(rhythmic movement) in their journey to see their devotees on Grand Road.

Lord Sudarshan, the celestial wheel of Vishnu, was the first to be taken atop Darpadalana (also known as Devadalana), the chariot of Devi Subhadra. Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were taken atop their respective chariots -Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha afterwards.

The Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhana peeth Swami Nischalananda Saraswati had a darshan of the deities aboard the chariots along with his disciples at about 10am.

The ‘Chhera Panhara’ ritual on the chariots started at 10:30am. Puri’s titular king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb swept the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhdra in a gold broom at 10:45am, followed by Lord Jagannath’s chariot Nandighosh at 11:16pm and Devi Subhadra’s chariot at 11:38am.

The ‘charamala’ of the three chariots were unfastened and wooden horses and the horsemen were fixed to the chariots at12 noon.

Pulling of the chariot of Lord Balabhadra – the eldest among the Holy Trinity started at 11:55am. Darpadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, started rolling on Bada Danda amidst chant of hymns, blowing of conchs and beating of gongs and cymbals around 12:55pm. After Taladhwaja of elder brother Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of sister Devi Subhadra, Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath started its journey towards Mausi Maa temple at 1:50pm.