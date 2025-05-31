Cuttack: In a bid to ensure smooth and harassment-free transportation of pilgrims during the upcoming Rath Yatra, a coordination meeting organised by State Transport Authority (STA) here Friday took a host of decisions including fixing of responsibilities on bus owners’ association for any kind of exorbitant fares imposed on passengers. The meeting held at the STA headquarters was chaired by State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur and attended by officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), police, and bus owners’ association. Key focus areas included traffic regulation, commuter safety, transport affordability, and public convenience.

As in previous years, special permits will be granted to outstation vehicles entering Puri during the annual Rath Yatra. The application process and approval mechanism for interested bus owners were discussed during the meeting. Special emphasis will be laid on running more buses from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to Puri. Thakur instructed the bus owners’ association to ensure that no bus charges fares higher than the prescribed rates. “All buses and autos plying to and within Puri will display fare-related information. Strict monitoring by Puri Police and RTO will be done to prevent passenger harassment due to overcharging,” he added. Basic facilities including temporary shelters will be arranged at bus stands. Safety of passengers at bus stops will be a priority, and antisocial elements will be kept under strict surveillance. CCTVs will also be installed at Talabania in Puri. Similarly, dedicated teams will monitor facilities at bus stands in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other cities.

The meeting decided that all the buses will be equipped with first-aid kits and adequate ORS packets, which will be provided by STA. A 24×7 control room will be operated by the RTO in Puri during Ratha Yatra. Arrangements for vehicle repair in coordination with various companies, along with cranes and ambulance services, will also be provided. Special attention will be given to streamlined traffic management. Critical points on national highways prone to congestion will be managed by dedicated teams. Separate traffic restrictions will be put in place on Konark-Puri route. All departments, vehicle owners, and staff will work together to provide the best service to the public, said the Transport Commissioner. The administration will arrange 100 auto-rickshaws for free transportation of pilgrims from Talabania to Puri District High School. The meeting was attended by the SP of Puri, DCP of Cuttack, DCP (Traffic), officials from NHAI, representatives of the bus owners’ association, and senior officials from the Transport department.