Derabisi: About 17 years ago a man died of accident in Golarahat panchayat under Derabisi block in Kendrapara district, but his ration card is still valid and food stuff is supplied in his name.

Even his name is used in the muster rolls to embezzle wages under MGNREGS, it was alleged.

According to reports, Bijay Mohanty, son of Ramchandra Mohanty of Kuanrpur, died in an accident at Chandikhole August 24, 2003. His mother Sunamani also died nine months later.

Sunamani’s nephew Balabhadra Mohanty has obtained a certificate of legal heir. He uses all his property, ration card and bank deposits.

Balabhadra uses ration cards of the deceased. He has also got funds under KALIA sanctioned in the name of the deceased.

He gets MGNREGS wages in the name of the deceased, it was alleged. A villager has apprised the PD, the BDO and the district civil supplies officer about the fraud.

BDO Gopabandhu Bhosagar said the ration card of the deceased will be cancelled after an investigation.

