Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha have joined the “Sadda kutta kutta” viral meme, which also features their two pet dogs.

Raveena posted a video on Instagram, where Raveena and daughter Rasha are seen grooving along with their pet dogs on the latest viral song “Sadda kutta kutta”, made by a social media user using “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Shehnaaz’s lines “Mere koi feelings nahi hai? a Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta”.

Raveena, who is seen twinning with her daughter in red outfit, captioned the quirky video: “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

The social media user, who goes by the name Yashraj Mukhate, dropped a comment after seeing the actress dancing on his viral number.

He wrote: "And the day is madeee."

This is not the first time Mukhate has given a quirky spin to a dialogue or a line.

He gained fandom after he converted the dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha” from a television show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa’ into a musical rap.