Cuttack: After two employees and one security guard tested positive for COVID-19 in Ravenshaw University in Cuttack in the last 24 hours, the university was shut down for two days from Friday.

In an order, the university’s authorities said that in the larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, the university will remain closed from September 4 to 6.

Except the main entrance, all other gates of the Ravenshaw University campus will remain closed during the period. The employees of the university who are under home quarantine are not allowed to move out of their houses till the quarantine period is over, the order stated.

The vice-chancellor and registrar of the university will ensure that all protocols of COVID-19 are followed at all the levels.

The university which was shut earlier had been opened August 31. The university’s authorities has issued a work from home notification for the all its employees.

PNN