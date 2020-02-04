Cuttack: Satirical pictures and videos of Ravenshaw University (RU) vice chancellor (VC) Ishan Kumar Patro were reportedly found doing the rounds on social media, Monday.

Sources said Patro, who suspects it to be the handiwork of a few RU students, has decided to approach the cyber cell in this regard.

According to sources, the videos and pictures relates to Patro’s directive to students so as to organise Saraswati puja at one place on the varsity premises instead of several isolated ones.

“Students, however, performed Saraswati puja at their respective hostels, deviating from the VC’s directive. The satirical videos and pictures say ‘Patro no more deserves to serve as Ravenshaw VC as students organised Saraswati puja at multiple places on the varsity premises, disrespecting his directive’,” said a RU source, adding that the videos and pictures also say ‘Team India opening batsman KL Rahul will be the next VC of Ravenshaw’.

When asked, Patro said that VC’s position should be respected. “Soon, I’ll lodge a complaint with the cyber cell in this connection. Stern action will be taken against those found behind such a shameful act,” Patro added.