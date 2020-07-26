Cuttack: Panic gripped Ravenshaw University staff residing on the campus after a youth tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

The university authorities called in the fire brigade and a sanitisation drive was started in the university Sunday morning.

According to a source, a youth who works at petrol pump tested positive for the deadly disease. He stays on the campus with his father who is an employee of Ravenshaw University.

It was learnt that though the youth had not come in contact with anyone on the campus, his father had come in contact with various employees of the staff quarter.

State health department, with the help of university authority, has started contact tracing of the youth. His father has been asked to stay in 14-day home quarantine.

The hospital authority will collect his swab samples for COVID-19 test within his home quarantine period.

With 75 new cases tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack district Sunday, the district reported a total 1,689 cases. Out of the total cases, 556 are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals while 1,121 have recovered from the disease. Nine persons succumbed to the disease in the district while three persons died owing to comorbidities.

PNN