Hyderabad: Telugu star Ravi Teja’s upcoming action thriller Ramarao On Duty will hit the big screen March 25, 2022.

Ramarao On Duty is directed by debutant filmmaker Sarath Mandava. The makers have announced the release date of the movie, along with a poster.

The makers also unveiled a fun poster from the movie, featuring Ravi Teja. With a huge crowd and policemen in the background, Ravi Teja is seen in a perky avatar, in the poster which was released Monday.

Majili fame Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in Ramarao On Duty. The film is to see Venu Thottempudi in one of the lead roles.

Bankrolled under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the movie is nearing completion. Currently, an action sequence is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, as per reports.

Sam C.S. is in charge of music, while Sathyan Sooryan cranks the camera. Praveen K.L. is the editor for Ramarao On Duty.