Bhubaneswar: Aditya Birla Group’s alumina refinery and apparel manufacturing unit in Rayagada district signify the beginning of a new chapter in Odisha’s industrial landscape, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the mega projects, Friday. The alumina refinery, which is being established at Kansarigudaan with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, will provide employment to over 4,000 people.

Similarly, the apparel complex being set up in Phulujuba village of Rayagada with Rs 114 crore investment is poised to generate 3,000 jobs. Joining the groundbreaking ceremony of both projects on virtual platform, the CM said it is a testament to the untapped potential that lies within the state’s natural resources. “The project signifies the beginning of a new chapter in Odisha’s industrial landscape,” he said. With this, Patnaik said, Odisha has also once again proved its mettle as a preferable destination for investment in manufacturing. He thanked the Aditya Birla Group for choosing tribal majority Rayagada district for its industrial ventures. Patnaik said that the alumina refinery, with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, will significantly contribute to the state’s economy by adding a substantial 2 million tonne per annum of refined alumina from bauxite ore. He also expressed happiness that the group is also setting up an apparel manufacturing unit in addition to the alumina refinery in Rayagada. The CM assured that Team Odisha will ensure the smooth implementation of this project through its 5T (transformational) initiative. Patnaik also thanked the people of Rayagada for their support for the industrial projects. He said that both the projects will bring prosperity to Rayagada and the district will be a bright spot in the industrial map of India.

Earlier October 5, a pact was formalised with Hindalco Industries Limited to establish a long-term linkage for raw materials for the HINDALCO Alumina Refinery at Kanshariguda in Rayagada. The Aditya Birla Group has also committed to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Phulujuba village in the tribaldominated district with a capacity to manufacture 36 lakh shirts annually. “This facility will create employment opportunities for 3,000 local youth. Importantly, this initiative focuses on maximising the participation of women in the workforce, contributing to the empowerment of Rayagada’s local communities,” Patnaik said.