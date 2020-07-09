Rayagada: With COVID-19 positive cases rising rapidly across Odisha, the Rayagada district administration has come out with an order Thursday, in which it suspended both private and public bus services along with OSRTC bus services to and from COVID hotspot districts like Ganjam, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Besides the above order the district administration also banned the entry of travelers and returnees from Ganjam district.

However, communication of essential emergency services from the above three hotspot districts will be allowed to Rayagada, said the order.

If any person will want to visit Rayagada district from Ganjam district can enter into the district after seeking approval from Sub Divisional Magistrate of Gunpur or Rayagada.

Any individual found contravening the order of the district administration will be put into institutional quarantine in Rayagada district for minimum seven days. However, the order violator will be provided only seven-days paid quarantine facility.

The order further said Tahsildars as Incident Commanders will ensure it by getting information from COVID Management Committee or from any other sources.

Both government and private officials have been asked to not go to Ganjam on any grounds. If there will be any official emergency then they have to take approval from Rayagada Collector processed through PD, DRDA-cum-COVID Nodal Officer.

Vehicles related to medical, goods, agricultural, industrial operations as well as thoroughfare thorough Rayagada will be exempted, the order mentioned.

