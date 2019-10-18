Rayagada: Following the visit of the 5T team to Rayagada health centre October 10, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a package of Rs 75 lakhs for the infrastructure development in healthcare for entire Rayagada district.

This was informed by District Collector Pramod Kumar Behera through a press conference at the conference hall of the collectorate Wednesday, a report said.

According to sources, the 5T team comprising Secretary V Karthikeyan Pandian, National Health Mission (NHM) Odisha unit Mission Director, Shalini Pandit and advisor to the CM R Balkrishna visited Rayagada and reviewed various yojanas implemented by the state government to submit a report to CM.

Based on the report, the CM sanctioned four ambulances and a deceased-carrier for the Rayagada district, granted Rs15 lakhs to the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Rs 10 lakhs for blood-donation camps to be organised under the supervision of Rayagada SP, Saravana Vivek M.

Similarly, the CM announced Rs 50 lakhs for construction of a waiting lounge for the attendants of patients. Furthermore, the state government will provide funds for building residential quarters for the doctors of Kashipur health centre.

Notably, 5T team has been diligently taking feedback from ordinary people about delivery of public services and the kind of treatment being given to patients at government offices under the Mo Sarkar initiative.