Bhubaneswar: A day after the Rayagada mob violence case was put under the ‘Red Flag’ category, Crime Against Women (CAW) Additional Director General (ADG) S Shyni assured strict action against the culprits and informed that awareness campaigns on positive bystander intervention to create awareness among people to prevent such kind of cases.

While talking to the media persons, Shyni said that the mob violence case has been treated as priority and the viral video shows the brutality of the situation as the victims were assaulted on the pretext of child lifting. Shyni further lauded the efforts of thirty-five-year-old Balaram Bag, whose timely intervention played a key role in the rescue of the female victim.

“Soon we are going to start awareness campaigns on positive bystander intervention, where we can create awareness among people on how to respond in such cases. Balaram’s action is an example of why this campaign is necessary to cultivate awareness among people,” said Shyni.